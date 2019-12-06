Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Recalled from G League
Poirier was recalled from the G League on Friday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Poirier was great in his G League debut Thursday, posting 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He's unlikely to see significant NBA run unless the Celtics' deal with a myriad of injuries.
