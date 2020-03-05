Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Receives another DNP at Cleveland
Poirier didn't see any playing time during Wednesday's 112-106 win at Cleveland.
The French import hasn't seen the hardwood for four straight games. In fact, Poirier has played only six total minutes over Boston's last 10 games. And now that Robert Williams (hip) is healthy, Poirier's chances of receiving significant run have further diminished.
