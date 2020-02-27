Play

Poirier stayed on the bench during Wednesday's 114-103 road win at Utah.

Wednesday marks Poirier's eighth DNP-CD over Boston's last 13 games. Should Boston recruit a frontcourt buy-out candidate, it seems that Poirier's roster spot would be in jeopardy. Don't expect Poirier to receive much, if any, run this Saturday versus Houston's small ball lineups.

