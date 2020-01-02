Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Recovery on track
Coach Brad Stevens said Poirier is on schedule with his recovery from finger surgery, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Poirier underwent surgery to address a fractured right pinkie finger in mid-December and was handed a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline, putting his estimated return date around the second half of January.
More News
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Gets brighter prognosis post-surgery•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Fractures pinkie, out six weeks•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Back to Maine•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Recalled from G League•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Shines in G League debut•
-
Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Suffers fourth straight DNP•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...