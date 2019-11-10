Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Sees only two minutes in win
Poirier played only two minutes and missed his only shot in Saturday's 135-115 road win versus the Spurs.
The French import has yet to play more than seven minutes in a game and has received four DNP's. And the limited playing time has occurred while Enes Kanter (knee) has yet to play for Boston. Poirier is fourth on the Boston center depth chart, behind Kanter, Daniel Theis and Robert Williams. Theis and Williams were both outstanding in Saturday's win. Boston now travels to Dallas for Monday's matchup with the Mavs.
