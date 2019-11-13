Poirier is likely to to see extended playing time Wednesday against the Wizards.

Poirier hasn't played more than seven minutes in his four appearances for the Celtics this season, but Daniel Theis (finger) and Robert Williams (ankle) are both out Wednesday. Enes Kanter also won't come near 30 minutes, per Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com, leaving the team with plenty of minutes to fill at center.