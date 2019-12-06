Poirier posted 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 26 minutes in Thursday's 123-118 home loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Thursday marked Poirier's G League debut, as the Celtic assignee needed a boost in playing time after sitting through the bulk of Celtics' games. The Frenchman delivered for the Red Claws, nearly posting a double-double while swatting shots and dropping some nice dimes. With Tacko Fall (knee) out, the Red Claws can use Poirier's presence inside. It isn't known yet if Poirier will stay in Maine for Crustacean Nation's Saturday home battle with the Blue Coats.