Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Signing with Boston
Poirier agreed to a two-year contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Poirier is coming off a pair of seasons with Baskonia in Spain and is a traditional big man at 7-feet. He averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and could provide Boston with some much-needed size and depth in the frontcourt should he make the final roster.
