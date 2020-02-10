Poirier didn't receive any playing time during Sunday's 112-111 road win at Oklahoma City.

Poirier's floor time has been sporadic since returning in mid-January from a finger injury. Since Jan. 13, Poirier has appeared in nine of Boston's last 15 games and averaged 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds over seven minutes. The French center and his Boston teammates now head to Houston for their Tuesday night match-up with the Rockets.