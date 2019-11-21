Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Suffers fourth straight DNP
Poirier did not come off the bench in Wednesday's 107-104 overtime road loss to the Clippers.
That marks four straight games in which Poirier has not left the bench. The French rookie has only appeared in five of Boston's 14 games, despite short-term injuries to Enes Kanter, Robert Williams and Enes Kanter. That trend is likely to continue Friday night in Denver.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.