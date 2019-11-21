Play

Poirier did not come off the bench in Wednesday's 107-104 overtime road loss to the Clippers.

That marks four straight games in which Poirier has not left the bench. The French rookie has only appeared in five of Boston's 14 games, despite short-term injuries to Enes Kanter, Robert Williams and Enes Kanter. That trend is likely to continue Friday night in Denver.

