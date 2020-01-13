Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Suiting up Monday
Poirier (finger) will be available for Monday's game against Chicago.
After experiencing no issues during the Celtics' morning shootaround, Poirier will be available to play for the first time since mid-December after undergoing surgery to address a fractured pinkie finger. With usual starting center Daniel Theis out with a sore left knee, Poirier could work as the understudy to Enes Kanter in his first game back.
