Poirier chipped in two points in six minutes during Boston's win Saturday over the Knicks.

The game marked Poirier's first-ever NBA action. The 26-year-old was brought in by Boston this summer after he led the EuroLeague in rebounding in 2018-19. That said, he hasn't had much of a chance to prove himself, failing to leave the bench in Boston's first two games before debuting Saturday. With minor injuries to Enes Kanter (knee) and Daniel Theis (ankle), the rookie may have a few more opportunities to prove himself, though in only a limited basis.