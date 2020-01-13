Celtics' Vincent Poirier: Upgraded to available
Poirer (finger) has been upgraded to available for Monday's game against Chicago.
Poirer will make his return to game action after a 15-game absence stemming from surgery on his right finger. With usual starter Daniel Theis out with a sore left knee, there's a chance that Poirer could see the floor, though the 26-year-old's averaging just 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in 4.9 minutes across nine appearances so far this year.
