Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Delivers near triple-double in home loss
Lemon produced 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists and eight rebounds across a team leading 40 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 home loss to the Canton Charge.
The two-way contract point guard did what he could to pull out the win, nearly delivering a triple-double for Crustacean Nation. Three games into the season, Lemon is leading the Red Claws in points, assists and field goal attempts, while shooting a bullish 50.8 percent from the field. Lemon and his Maine teammates now look to turn things around Saturday in Fort Wayne.
