Lemon agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lemon played in five games in 2017-2018 with the Pelicans, averaging 3.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting. He is coming off summer league action with New Orleans, where he avearged 13.6 points and 6.4 assists in five games.