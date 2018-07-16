Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Inks two-way contract with Boston
Lemon agreed to a two-way contract with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lemon played in five games in 2017-2018 with the Pelicans, averaging 3.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting. He is coming off summer league action with New Orleans, where he avearged 13.6 points and 6.4 assists in five games.
More News
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...