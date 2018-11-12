Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Leads Red Claws with 23 in loss
Lemon posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists over 39 minutes in Saturday's 133-105 road loss to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
The two-way contract player continues to lead Maine in points, assists and minutes played. Unfortunately, the 6-3 point guard can't help the Red Claws on the glass, where they were once again out-rebounded by the Mad Ants. Lemon and his teammates will look to improve their 1-3 record when they travel north of the border Thursday to face the Raptors 905.
