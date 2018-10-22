Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Sent to G-League
Lemon was assigned to the Maine Red Claws of the G-League on Monday.
With training camp in the G-League beginning this week, Lemon and teammate P.J. Dozier will head to Maine. Lemon is playing with the Celtics under a two-way contract, and he will likely spend majority of the 2018-19 season with the Red Claws.
