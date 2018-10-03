Celtics' Walter Lemon Jr.: Solid point total off bench in loss
Lemon registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 12 minutes in the Celtics' 102-95 preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old is looking to carve out a role in the backcourt rotation after a strong performance with the Pelicans-affiliated team in Las Vegas Summer League play. Lemon's minutes were the most he's seen through the first three preseason games and provided him an opportunity to put his shooting skills on display. The Bradley product is likely to get a fairly long look this preseason in order to determine whether he could offer quality depth behind Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier at the point.
