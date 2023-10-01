Gabriel and Boston agreed to a training camp contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Gabriel appeared in 68 games for the Lakers last season and will compete for a Celtics' roster spot for the upcoming campaign. With Robert Williams dealt to Portland, Gabriel currently profiles as a frontrunner to carve out a bench role in Boston's frontcourt. Luke Kornet and Neemias Queta represent competition.
