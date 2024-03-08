Tillman had two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to Denver.

Tillman has played double-digit minutes in three of Boston's last four contests after being out of the rotation to start his Celtics tenure. His lack of playing time early on with the Celtics may have been due to a knee injury, but now that he's 100 percent healthy, the veteran forward appears to have surpassed Luke Kornet in Boston's rotation. While Tillman has carved out a bench role, he's not playing enough to warrant attention in fantasy.