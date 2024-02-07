The Grizzlies traded Tillman (knee) to the Celtics for two second-round picks Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tillman is currently dealing with a left knee injury, but there is no indication he should be sidelined for a lengthy period. The 24-year-old big man is averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 20.6 minutes across 34 appearances in 2023-24 for Memphis. With the Celtics, Tillman will likely serve as frontcourt depth alongside Al Horford and Luke Kornet behind Kristaps Porzingis.