Tillman (knee) enters training camp fully healthy and ready to play.

Tillman dealt with left knee issues throughout the 2024-25 campaign, resulting in playing in only 33 regular-season games. If he's able to stay healthy this season, there's a chance he could be in line for more minutes off the bench, sharing time with Sam Hauser, Chris Boucher, Luka Garza and Neemias Queta in the frontcourt.