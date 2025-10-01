Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Fully healthy of preseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (knee) enters training camp fully healthy and ready to play.
Tillman dealt with left knee issues throughout the 2024-25 campaign, resulting in playing in only 33 regular-season games. If he's able to stay healthy this season, there's a chance he could be in line for more minutes off the bench, sharing time with Sam Hauser, Chris Boucher, Luka Garza and Neemias Queta in the frontcourt.
