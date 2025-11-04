Tillman provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in six minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to Utah.

Tillman played fewer than 10 minutes for the fifth time in the past six games, continuing his slow start to the season. At this stage, it appears as though both Neemias Queta and Luka Garza are ahead of him in the rotation, while Chris Boucher is also spending some time at the five. Barring injuries to multiple players, Tillman is likely to serve as nothing more than a depth piece, at least for the foreseeable future.