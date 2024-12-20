Tillman (illness) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman missed Thursday's 117-108 loss to the Bulls with a non-COVID illness, but the big man should be ready to go for Saturday. He'll add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt, but he shouldn't see a lot of minutes if both Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis are available.