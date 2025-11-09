Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Off injury report for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (personal) is off the Celtics' injury report for Sunday's game against the Magic.
Tillman missed Friday's loss to the Magic due to personal reasons, though he'll return to action Sunday. Over seven regular-season appearances thus far, the 26-year-old has averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Out for personal reasons•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Muted role continues•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Plays 16 minutes in opener•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Fully healthy of preseason•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Plays eight minutes in loss•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Back to bench role•