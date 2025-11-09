default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Tillman (personal) is off the Celtics' injury report for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Tillman missed Friday's loss to the Magic due to personal reasons, though he'll return to action Sunday. Over seven regular-season appearances thus far, the 26-year-old has averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per contest.

More News