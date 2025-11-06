Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tillman (personal) is out for Friday's game at the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Tillman has appeared in seven of Boston's nine games to open the season for an average of 8.7 minutes per contest, so his absence won't carry many fantasy implications.
