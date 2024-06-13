Tillman closed with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and two blocks in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 106-99 win over Dallas in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

It was Tillman, not Luke Kornet, who picked up the slack at center with Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out. Coach Joe Mazzulla clearly preferred Tillman switching on Mavericks star Luka Doncic on pick-and-rolls and the move paid off. Tillman got multiple stops when forced to guard Doncic. Tillman also hit a clutch corner three during a key second-half Boston scoring run. His four boards and two blocks were just what the Celtics needed while resting 38-year-old Al Horford. Tilman and his teammates will look to finish the Finals Friday in Dallas.