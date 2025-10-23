Tillman closed Wednesday's 117-116 loss to the 76ers with four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 16 minutes.

Tillman's 16 minutes of run could be used as Exhibit A to demonstrate the talent difference between last year's top-notch Celtics squad and this year's team. Tillman averaged only seven minutes per contest last season, though he was battling knee issues. Neemias Queta started at center for Boston, but was quickly pulled by Coach Mazzulla after Queta allowed Philly to grab an offensive rebound. Tillman then provided some much needed rebounding, but struggled offensively. Expect Boston to experiment with different frontcourt lineups throughout the season.