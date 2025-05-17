Tillman closed Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in eight minutes.

Tillman made his first appearance of the postseason Friday with the Celtics getting run out of the building. Playing in his second season with Boston, Tillman was used very sparingly, as he appeared in 33 regular-season contests with 1.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.0 minutes. Tillman is owed $2.5 million in 2025-26 for the final year of his deal.