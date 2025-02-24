Tillman (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Following a three-game absence with left knee inflammation, Tillman is expected to return to action Tuesday. Luke Kornet (personal) has already been ruled out against Toronto, so Tillman could be in line to share the backup center minutes with the probable Neemias Queta (illness) if Al Horford (toe) sits out.