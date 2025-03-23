Tillman (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Tillman will miss an eighth consecutive game with a left knee sprain, and the big man doesn't have a timetable for his return. Tillman doesn't see regular minutes when the Celtics' frontcourt is at full strength, however, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions.
More News
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Ruled out for Friday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Assigned and recalled Saturday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Gets garbage-time run in blowout•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Won't play Sunday•