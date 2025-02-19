Tillman (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman continues to deal with inflammation in his left knee, which will force him to miss a third straight game. However, the absence of the 25-year-old big man won't have much of an impact from a fantasy perspective, as he has rarely seen the floor for Boston this season, averaging 7.3 minutes per game.