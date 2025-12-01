Tillman posted nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one block and three steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Cavaliers.

In his first appearance since the Nov. 18 win over the Nets, Tillman filled in for the injured Neemias Queta (ankle) with a serviceable effort in the starting lineup. Tillman hadn't even reached the 20-minute threshold in any of his first eight games of the year, so it's hard to imagine he'll hang onto much fantasy relevance once Queta is healthy. The three steals were a season high for Tillman on Sunday, though.