Tillman (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tillman will miss a third straight game due to inflammation in his left knee, and it remains to be seen when the big man will be able to return to the hardwood. However, his absence won't generate a big impact in fantasy, as he's averaging a mere 7.3 minutes per game in 2024-25. His next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Tuesday.