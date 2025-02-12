Tillman will not play Wednesday against the Spurs due to left knee inflammation.
Tillman was not on Boston's initial injury report, so this is apparently a new issue for the forward. Tillman has played just six minutes in one February appearance, however, so this news won't impact the rotation much.
