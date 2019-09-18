Play

Maten agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on Wednesday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Maten will try out for Boston's final roster, but there's a strong possibility he ends up in the G League. He's appeared in just two NBA games, totaling two points, three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes with Miami last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories