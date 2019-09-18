Celtics' Yante Maten: Signs Exhibit 10 with Celtics
Maten agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on Wednesday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Maten will try out for Boston's final roster, but there's a strong possibility he ends up in the G League. He's appeared in just two NBA games, totaling two points, three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes with Miami last season.
