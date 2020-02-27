Chad Brown: Grabs 10 rebounds in victory
Brown scored eight points (4-7 FG) and corralled 10 boards in Wednesday's win over Rio Grande Valley.
Brown isn't much of a scorer, but he has shown an affinity for crashing the boards, averaging 6.3 rebounds on the season. However, he has failed to reach double-digit scoring in each of his last five contests.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...