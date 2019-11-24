Brown tallied 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-3 FT) and nine rebounds in Saturday's victory over Oklahoma City.

After playing only seven combined minutes over his previous two contests, Brown moved into the starting lineup and delivered his first double-digit scoring effort of the season. The rookie should be in line for more playing time for as long as Isaiah Roby, who was recalled by Dallas on Friday, sticks on the Mavericks' roster.