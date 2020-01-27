Chad Brown: Posts double-double Sunday
Brown scored 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT) and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's victory over College Park.
After totaling only 24 minutes in his previous two games combined, Brown started and logged 28 minutes in the win Sunday. The 13 points tied a season high as part of his second double-double of the campaign.
