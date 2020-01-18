Brown scored 12 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and collected 10 rebounds in Friday's loss to Agua Caliente.

Brown was one of the few bright spots in the Legends' lopsided loss as he tied his season high in scoring while notching his first double-double. The undrafted rookie has totaled 12 points in each of his last two contests after failing to reach that mark in each of his first 22 games.