Brown scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 FT) and grabbed three rebounds while notching two steals in a loss to Windy City on Thursday.

Brown started at center and logged 19 minutes of action in the loss. All three of his boards were on the offensive end of the court. The 23-year-old is averaging 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16 minutes per contest this season.