Chance Comanche: 21 points in win
Comanche amassed 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Wednesday's 140-112 slaughtering of Sioux Falls.
This was Comanche's fourth double-double this season while recording his best scoring total since pouring in 33 points back on Jan. 27. The first-year center from Arizona has been a pretty inconsistent player for the Hustle this season though, as he is averaging a mediocre 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
