Chance Comanche: Back in double digits

Comanche registered 17 points (5-8 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Wednesday's 125-116 loss to South Bay.

This was the first game that Comanche has scored in double figures since his 13-point outing back on Feb. 1. The first-year center from Arizona has shown flashes of breaking out like his 33-point performance on Jan. 27, but otherwise has scored consistently in single digits. Comanche is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Hustle this season.

