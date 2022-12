Comanche recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, one steal and one assist in 39 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Comanche's seven offensive rebounds helped him post back-to-back double-doubles in wins. The big man also had a game-high four blocks while only picking up two fouls.