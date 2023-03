Comanche recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Comanche's game-high five offensive rebounds helped him post his eighth double-double of the season Saturday. He is averaging 12.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 assists in 23.0 minutes across 27 games,