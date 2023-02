Comanche recorded 18 points (9-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 113-97 loss to the Gold.

Comanche's game-high 14 rebounds and efficient scoring helped him post his second straight double-double. He also posted a game-high four blocks.