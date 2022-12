Comanche tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 win over the Lakeland Magic.

Comanche posted a game-high 11 rebounds in Thursday's win. However, he also led his team in turnovers with four, despite only dishing out one assist.