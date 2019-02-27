Chance Comanche: Posts double-double

Comanche posted 17 points (4-9 FG, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win Tuesday over the Mad Ants.

Comanche has received a handful of starts at center throughout February, but this was Comanche's best start period. Given the 6-10 big man is only averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16 games with the Charge, the minutes will likely determine how effective Comanche can be on a night to night basis.