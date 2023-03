Comanche tallied 19 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, blocks and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 144-119 loss to the Skyforce.

Despite coming off the bench, Comanche played more minutes than all but one starter in Saturday's blowout loss. His 10 rebounds were also a game-high.