Chancellor Barnard: Picked by South Bay

Barnard was selected in the second round of the 2019 G League draft by the South Bay Lakers.

Barnard transferred to Binghamton for his senior year of college ball, averaging 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 33 contests. The 6-4 forward also shot an eye-popping 65 percent from the field during the 2018 campaign.

